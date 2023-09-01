Watch Now
Virginia Beach's Operation Blessing is in Florida responding to Idalia

Posted at 11:14 PM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 23:14:36-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Local organizations are helping those impacted by Hurricane Idalia in Florida. Operation blessing arrived in Florida Thursday morning to provide relief efforts.

The Virginia Beach based non-profit is in Crystal Springs, Florida providing water and food.

They said they’ll be preparing a hot lunch for the community, as many residents are left without power. Leaders of the group say they will help residents with cleanup efforts starting Saturday.

"We are here to offer aid, support to those who have had a devastating loss and have lost everything so quickly in a blink of an eye. We have come in bringing bottles of waters, emergency meal kit that can feed families of 4 for up to 3 days," Steffany Horton with Operation Blessing.

Operation Blessing says they plan to stay in Florida until their relief efforts are no longer needed.

