Virginia delegate pushes for commission to examine impacts of social media

NORFOLK, Va. - As the debate continues over the use of TikTok, a Virginia delegate wants the state to study the impacts of social media.

Del. Nadarius Clark (D-Portsmouth) has joined with several colleagues to patron a bill to create a 20-person commission to study the impacts of social media, including things like misinformation, algorithms and ads.

"Growing up in the age of social media, I know firsthand it can be used for the good and the bad," Clark told News 3. "I think it's imperative that we do start studying and looking at 'how does social media play a role in Virgians' lives and how does it affect Virginians'?"

"The Commission will study the impact on citizens of dangerous and violent rhetoric, threats, harassment, doxing, intimidation, misinformation, disinformation, defamation, and deceptive practices of social media companies," states an online description of the bill.

The commission would make recommendations and report to the lawmakers each year through 2026.

Clark is 27 years old. He believes he may have a different perspective on the issue as someone who is younger than his colleagues.

"It's just making sure we're thinking about everyone when we're legislation," he said.

The bill failed to advance in last year's General Assembly session and will be taken up again when lawmakers return to Richmond next week.