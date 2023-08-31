Virginia Department of Health announces statewide meningococcal disease outbreak

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health announced a statewide outbreak of meningococcal disease.

Twenty-seven cases of meningococcal disease, caused by the bacteria called Neisseria meningitidis type Y, have been reported in eastern, central, and southwest Virginia since June 2022, according to the VDH. This is three times the expected number of cases.

The outbreak was announced first in September of 2022 and the most recent public notice was shared in March 2023, according to the VDH. Most cases are residents in eastern Virginia.

Though five people have died from complications associated to the disease, the VDH said the risk to Virginian population is low.

The diseased bacteria is spread through sharing mouth and nose fluids, like kissing, coughing and sneezing.

The VDH has the following recommendations to avoid the spread of the disease:



Don’t share personal items (e.g., vapes, lipsticks, toothbrushes).

Practice good hand hygiene.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Do not delay seeking care if you experience symptoms of meningococcal disease.

Ensure adolescents and teenagers receive the meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MenACWY) on schedule at 11 or 12 years of age and then a booster dose at 15-16 years of age.

Speak to your healthcare provider if you are at increased risk for meningococcal disease to ensure you are up to date on the MenACWY vaccine.

Symptoms can first appear flu-like and may quickly become more severe, according the VDH. Meningococcal disease can be treated with antibiotics, but quick medical attention is important. Seek care immediately for fever, chills, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to bright light, and/or a rash.

For more information about the meningococcal disease outbreak visit the VDH online.