Virginia Dept. of Education searches for partners to help feed students over summer

NORFOLK, Va. — In the state of Virginia, one in 11 children face food insecurities, according to the organization Feeding America. During the summers, those vital breakfasts and lunches they get from schools disappear.

“If your parents are away all day, or if you just don’t have the resources, this is a great opportunity to make sure the kids are staying healthy," said Todd Reid, Assistant Superintendent with the Virginia Department of Education.

The department is making sure students get fed over the summer through what's called the 'SFSP Program.' They partner with organizations around the state to combine a meal program with other activities.

“There’s gotta be some sort of enrichment there for the children, whether it’s academic, reading and tutoring, something like that," Reid said. "Physical activity, and just other traditional summertime activities for kids."

Last year, they managed to partner with 125 organizations, serving more than 3 million meals to kids. This year, they're looking to grow.

“It’s a real way to help enhance a kid's summer and to make sure they’re, you know, having a great summer, and coming back to school in the fall in great shape,” Reid told News 3.

These approved corporations are reimbursed for meals served and the associated administrative costs. A representative from Horizons Hampton Roads says they got almost $60,000 in funds last year to provide kids with meals and fun, like field trips and swimming lessons.

Mallory Reckling, with the Foodbank of Southeastern VA, another group involved, says they provide summer feeding sites to students in the area.

“One of the summer feeding sites might serve breakfast, and then they’ll have open gym for a while, and then they’ll art classes or something before lunch or an afternoon snack," Reckling said.

Reckling thinks signing up for these programs is different depending on the group involved, but for them, it's not required. So once summer gets closer, you can find the feeding sites on their website.

“Last year we had seven, and people can just go, like a summer camp, you don’t need to register ahead of time, you just show up," she said. "But that is one of the biggest things is that you need to know where to find them in order to get the services."

Organizations that would like to partner with the Virginia Department of Education have until April 1 to complete their application.