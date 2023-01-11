Virginia General Assembly session begins Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. - Lawmakers will gavel into session on Wednesday at noon to kick off their 2023 legislative session.

A divided government remains in the State Capitol with Democrats in control of the Senate and Republicans in control of the House of Delegates.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin will address the lawmakers at 4 p.m. Wednesday for the annual State of the Commonwealth Address.

This year, several big topics are expected to be on the docket, including abortion, tax cuts, and marijuana.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Republican lawmakers are proposing a 15-week ban on abortion with exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother.

Republican House Speaker Todd Gilbert acknowledged this week it's unlikely anything substantive will pass due to the Democratic majority in the Senate.

"I would be very surprised if anything of substance comes out of this General Assembly on that issue," Gilbert told reporters Monday.

That majority appears to have grown following an apparent slim victory by Aaron Rouse over Kevin Adams in the 7th District to replace Jen Kiggans.

Youngkin has also proposed $1 billion in new tax cuts, which he says will save the average family of four about $600 a year.

The issue of marijuana will also be discussed. Lawmakers are expected to debate retail sales of marijuana, which remain illegal despite simple possession becoming legal in 2021.

News 3 has a crew headed to Richmond and will have further details to report throughout the day.