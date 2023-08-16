Virginia inmate who escaped hospital Saturday still on the run: Authorities

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia authorities are still looking for an inmate who police said escaped a Richmond hospital weekend.

Around 5:50 a.m. Saturday, the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) said Naseem Isaiah Roulack, 21, escaped from two security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital.

Roulack, also known as Lil Nas, who is an inmate at Greensville Correctional Center, left the hospital on foot, authorities told WTVR-TV, News 3's sister station in Richmond. He was supposed to be receiving care for seizures on the sixth floor.

Virginia Department of Corrections Naseem Isaiah Roulack

Roulack, a Woodbridge native, is serving a 13-year sentence for aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit and run, according to VDOC officials. The 21-year-old has an extensive criminal background in the Woodbridge area, according to court records.

VADOC described Roulack as a Black male who is 5-foot-8, 225 pounds and has brown eyes. He has four tattoos, including one on his chest which reads "Marie," one on his left arm that reads "RIP Ish," one on his cheek that reads "Cut Throat" and one on his right arm that reads “Faith Is Seeing Light With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See Is Darkness.”

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information that brings Roulack back into custody.

Roulack was last seen leaving a bathroom at the hospital, VADOC said. He was wearing a white gown and white socks. He was not wearing shoes. Authorities believe he might now be wearing jeans, a black hat that has "Richmond" on it and a gray shirt.

Anyone who was information is asked to call VADOC’s fugitive line at 1-877-896-5764 and Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or 911.