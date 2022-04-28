Virginia International Tattoo opens Thursday, back at Norfolk Scope for first time since 2019

NORFOLK, Va. - An annual celebration of music and the military is back for its 25th anniversary season and you can catch performances this week.

The Virginia International Tattoo is scheduled for daily performances Thursday, April 28 to Sunday, May 1.

The performance, showcasing military bands and performers from around the world, will be held inside the Norfolk Scope Arena for the first time since 2019 following a virtual performance in 2020 and outdoor shows at Old Dominion University's S.B. Ballard Stadium in 2021.

This year's performers include musicians from Hampton Roads and across the United States, as well as Canada, the United Kingdom, Jordan and the Netherlands.

Show times are as follows:

Thursday, April 28, 7:30 pm

Friday, April 29, 7:30 pm

Saturday, April 30, 7:30 pm

Sunday, May 1, 2:30 pm

Click HERE for tickets.