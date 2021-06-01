Virginia International Tattoo returns this week

NORFOLK, Va. - An annual tradition that brings military bands, drill teams and other performances to Norfolk makes its return this week.

The Virginia Arts Festival's 2021 Virginia International Tattoo runs from June 3-6 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium on the campus of Old Dominion University.

After more than two decades, the show, which typically features performers from around the world, had to be moved to a virtual setting in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 show, coined as a Salute to the Greatest Generation, brings back in-person performances, but the setting still breaks from tradition; moving from the Norfolk Scope to an ourdoor setting at ODU in response to COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time the Tattoo was in the planning stages.

