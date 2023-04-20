Virginia International Tattoo returns to Norfolk Scope, celebrates military families

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia International Tattoo is back with performances kicking off Thursday night inside Norfolk's Scope Arena.

The theme for the 2023 show is a Tribute to Military Families.

A Tattoo is a performance featuring military bands and other acts and Virginia's is the largest in North America, according to the Virginia Arts Festival, which organizes the event.

This year's show features 800 performers from eight countries, including Australia, France, Latvia, New Zealand, Singapore, Ukraine, United Kingdom and the United States.

Many of the American performers are based locally.

Tickets for the 2023 Tattoo start at $20 for adults and $10 for kids. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. show on Sunday.

Click HERE for more information.