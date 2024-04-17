Virginia International Tattoo returns to Norfolk Scope, featuring performers from 3 continents

NORFOLK, Va. - A big military performance featuring acts from around the world is back at Norfolk's Scope Arena this week.

The annual Virginia International Tattoo kicks off Thursday, April 18 with shows through Sunday, April 21. Organized by the Virginia Arts Festival, the Tattoo runs alongside the Norfolk NATO Festival.

The word "Tattoo" comes from an old Dutch command "Doe den tap-too," telling local innkeepers to "turn off the taps" and signaling to soldiers to return to the barracks for evening roll call.

This year's theme is "A Celebration of Freedom," marking 80 years since the D-Day landings of World War II and 75 years since the founding of NATO. There are more than 800 performers in the cast, according to the Virginia Arts Festival, from as close as Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina to as far away as Australia.

Performers:

AUSTRALIA

51 ACU Swan Regiment Drums & Pipes

Scots College Pipes and Drums

The Scots College Old Boys Pipes & Drums

FRANCE

XV du Pacifique Army Rugby Team

GERMANY

Musikkorps der Bundeswehr

MULTINATIONAL

Virginia International Tattoo Highland Dance Company

NETHERLANDS

Marine Band of the Royal Netherlands Navy

SWITZERLAND

Top Secret Drum Corps

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Camden County Emerald Society Pipes and Drums

Granby High School Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps

Hampton Roads Police Color Guards

Norfolk Fire-Rescue Honor Guard

Old Dominion University Concert Choir

Tidewater Pipes and Drums

U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band

U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team

U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Herald Trumpets

U.S. Marine Corps FAST Company

U.S. Navy Fleet Forces Band

Virginia Children’s Chorus

Virginia Symphony Orchestra Chorus

Shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday's show is at 2:30 p.m.

Click HERE for ticket information to the 2024 Virginia International Tattoo.