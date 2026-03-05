Virginia lawmakers advance offshore wind bills focused on job growth

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers are moving forward with legislation designed to prepare workers for offshore wind jobs as part of a broader effort to strengthen the state’s coastal economy.

House Bill 67, sponsored by Del. Michael Feggans, D-Virginia Beach, directs the Virginia Department of Energy to identify and develop workforce training resources tailored specifically for offshore wind. The bill aims to prepare Virginians for jobs in turbine manufacturing, installation, operations and maintenance as offshore wind development accelerates along the coast.

Senate Bill 25, introduced by Sen. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, is the Senate companion to the bill. Both bills request $300,000 divided over the biennium to develop the training. The House passed the request in its amended budget.

The measures prioritize training resources for veterans, local workers and workers from the state’s historically economically disadvantaged communities. When developing the training, the DOE will consult with higher education and vocational-technical institutions, apprenticeship programs and at least one historically Black college or university, according to the bill.

“There’s a lot of individuals going out of state to get training,” Feggans said. “We want to make sure to have that focus from the state level … an enforcement to make sure that the training stays here in Virginia.”

HB 67 could bring thousands of labor positions to Hampton Roads and surrounding regions. This could strengthen shipbuilding, port operations and supply chains tied to renewable energy. The bill does not allocate new funding for wind farms, but focuses on workforce readiness, leaving program development to existing state agencies.

The legislation positions Virginia to benefit economically from projects such as Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind, a large-scale wind farm under construction that is expected to power 660,000 homes.

The offshore wind sector has drawn bipartisan attention in recent years as Virginia works to diversify its energy portfolio while attracting private investment. Workforce training is critical to keeping projects on schedule and costs manageable.

The Virginia Maritime Association has advocated for workforce pipelines that connect local workers to maritime and energy jobs, citing the state’s strategic ports and shipyards as key advantages in offshore wind development.

A Norfolk shipyard worker involved in the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project, who requested anonymity due to regulations of the International Longshoremen's Association, said the project has provided consistent full-time work and new training opportunities.

“Before I took this job, I was scratching and clawing and every week was different,” the union member said. “I didn’t know how many hours I was going to get.”

Environmental advocates point to offshore wind as a major tool for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Wind farms generate electricity without burning fossil fuels, which helps cut carbon pollution linked to climate change and air quality issues. Offshore wind could play a significant role in meeting Virginia’s clean-energy targets over the coming decades.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration marine scientists have warned about potential impacts on marine ecosystems, including disruptions to whale migration patterns, seabed habitats, and commercial fishing grounds. Construction noise from pile driving can affect marine mammals, while turbine placement may alter underwater environments.

“I know that the construction was always halted during certain times for certain animals, when they had mating seasons and things like that,” Feggans said. “The ecological portion has always been a part of this.”

The measures do not directly address environmental regulations or project permitting, instead focusing on workforce preparation as development moves forward.

Feggans’ bill was referred to the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee on a party-line vote, where lawmakers will decide whether to advance it to the Senate floor. Carroll-Foy’s bill passed the House with an amendment and will return to the Senate for final approval.

