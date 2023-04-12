Virginia lawmakers to vote on changes to hemp regulation bill

NORFOLK, Va. - Lawmakers will vote Wednesday on whether to accept proposed changes to a bill that adds regulation to hemp derived products.

Gov. Youngkin amended the bill after it passed during the General Assembly session much to the criticism of hemp farmers and people who sell hemp products.

The original legislation would've put a two milligram limit per package or 0.3-percent THC.

Virginia lawmakers pass bill adding restrictions to hemp industry

It also would've said certain products, like topical creams, have to have a bittering agent.

The governor's substitute removes the bittering agent requirement and says packages can have more than two milligrams of THC if the ratio of CBD to THC is 25:1.

“This substitute is a demonstration of compromise between the hemp industry and the Administration,” Derek Wall, Treasurer of the Virginia Cannabis Association and owner of the Floyd-based Buffalo Hemp Company, said in a statement. “While this compromise is not perfect, it is a dramatic improvement from where we started and sets the groundwork for smart progress over the next few years.”

The original intent of the legislation was to keep intoxicating products, like Delta 8 THC, out of the hands of children, lawmakers have said.

During the session, those in the hemp industry said the legislation was way too broadly written and pleaded with the governor to amend the legislation.

Lawmakers will convene their session at noon on Wednesday to begin considering the amendments and vetoes the governor made to legislation.