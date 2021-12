NORFOLK, Va. - Several new laws will take effect in Virginia on Jan 1., including one increasing the minimum wage to $11 per hour.

The increase is the second in Virginia this year, as last May, the minimum wage increased to $9.50.

In addition, the minimum coverage for auto insurance is also increasing on Jan. 1 from $25,000 to $30,000 for the injury or death of a person.

