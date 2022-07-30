Watch Now
Virginia localities set to receive over $4M from $26B opioid distributor settlement

One Ohio county had an "unusually high number" of overdose deaths in a little over a day, the county's coroner said.
Posted at 10:01 PM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 22:01:43-04

RICHMOND, Va. - Attorney General Miyares announced Friday that 133 Virginia localities will receive over $4 million from a settlement.

This is their first installment from a settlement of $26 billion with opioid distributors McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health. Localities should receive their payments today.

“I’m thrilled to announce that after a long period of waiting, the payments to Virginia’s Opioid Abatement Authority and to Virginia’s localities under this landmark settlement are on the way. Now, Virginia communities will be able to take actionable steps to fight back against the opioid epidemic, knowing that more help is on the way,” said Attorney General Miyares.

According to the release, Virginia will receive $15 million from this payment and the Opioid Abatement Authority will receive $9 million. Cities such as Virginia Beach will receive 4.859% of the settlement.

“The opioid settlement represents the largest investment in local government in Virginia history and we are excited that these funds are now becoming available for localities to implement a bold strategy to remediate and abate the opioid epidemic in the Commonwealth,” said Senator Todd Pillion, Chairman of the Opioid Abatement Authority.

To learn more about each city's percentage, click here.

