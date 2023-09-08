Watch Now
Virginia may receive $28 mil. from Kroger opioid settlement

In this photo made Nov. 28, 2011, a deli worker wears the Kroger logo on her shirt sleeve, at the grocery story in Richardson, Texas. Kroger Co.ís third-quarter net income slipped 2 percent, hurt by a higher LIFO charge. But the performance beat analystsí expectations and the nationís largest grocery chain raised its full-year earnings forecast. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Posted at 4:51 PM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 16:51:39-04

NORFOLK, Va. — The Attorney General said Kroger will have to pay up to $1.37 billion for its role in the nationwide opioid crisis.

The settlement will be paid to state and local governments in installments of 11 years, according to the Attorney General. Virginia's share could potentially be $28 million.

Only states where Kroger and its subsidiaries operate will receive a share of the settlement, according to the Attorney General. In Virginia, that means Kroger and Harris Teeter grocery stores.

A recent press release said that the settlement is also contingent on critical business practice changes for Kroger.

Kroger did not responded to News 3's request for a comment on the settlement at the time of this article's publishing.

