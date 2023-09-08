Virginia may receive $28 mil. from Kroger opioid settlement

NORFOLK, Va. — The Attorney General said Kroger will have to pay up to $1.37 billion for its role in the nationwide opioid crisis.

The settlement will be paid to state and local governments in installments of 11 years, according to the Attorney General. Virginia's share could potentially be $28 million.

Only states where Kroger and its subsidiaries operate will receive a share of the settlement, according to the Attorney General. In Virginia, that means Kroger and Harris Teeter grocery stores.

A recent press release said that the settlement is also contingent on critical business practice changes for Kroger.

Kroger did not responded to News 3's request for a comment on the settlement at the time of this article's publishing.