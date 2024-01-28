Virginia National Guard battalion deploys to Poland for one year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Songs, prayers, tears, and cheers filled Birdneck Elementary School Sunday morning as approximately 70 soldiers with the Virginia National Guard’s 529th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion left on deployment.

According to the National Guard, the battalion will first go to Fort Cavazos, Texas for additional training before deploying to Poland.

"I just want him to return home safely to us and I just want him to know we are so proud of him and all of his service and dedication to making sure we are safe," said wife Lenora Bundy.

The battalion is expected to be overseas for a year.

Soldiers said their deployment has been planned for months and that it’s not in direct response to the war between Russia and Ukraine. According to the Army, they will provide logistics support to forward-stationed U.S. and allied forces in the region.

This is the fourth federal active duty deployment for the 529th since being federally recognized in 2009.

Mary Wright was there to send off her husband and says she actually has twin sons who recently enlisted in the National Guard. She is anticipating that communication will be easier than in past deployments.

A ceremony was held Sunday morning before the troops boarded their buses. Among the speakers was Virginia Lt. Governor Delores Earle-Sears.