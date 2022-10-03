Virginia National Guard stages soldiers on Eastern Shore, Hampton Roads for severe weather

EASTERN SHORE, Va. - The Virginia National Guard is ready on the Eastern Shore and throughout Hampton Roads to provide any assistance needed for possible severe weather.

The Virginia National Guard has staged eight Soldiers and four tactical trucks capable of high water transportation.

The Soldiers are linked up with local emergency managers and will provide assistance if needed. The VNG has also staged twelve Soldiers and six trucks at readiness centers in the Hampton Roads area.

“The Virginia National Guard stays in close contact with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the rest of Virginia’s emergency response community when severe weather threatens in order to quickly and safely provide capabilities requested by localities,” explained Brig. Gen. James W. Ring, Virginia National Guard director of the joint staff. “We are extremely proud of the rapid response of our personnel to get high water transportation capabilities in place where it could be needed, and the VNG will remain on duty as long as possible flooding and high winds are expected. As always, we are very thankful for the continued support of families and employers which is absolutely critical to mission success.”

According to VNG, typically during hurricane or tropical storm response operations they are transporting first responders, moving citizens to safe locations or distributing food and water in remote areas as well as providing chain saw teams to help reduce debris to clear roads or power line routes.

Debris reductions teams are on alert but not activated and staged.

Officials say the Virginia Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team can be fully activated if needed.

The VNG initially staged about 60 Soldiers and Airmen at key locations in the Abingdon, Roanoke, Richmond and Virginia Beach for Hurricane Ian on Friday. Most of those forces stood down Sunday, some were redirected to the Eastern Shore and additional personnel was brought on duty Monday in the Hampton Roads area.

