Virginia Natural Gas commits $75 thousand to assist financial literacy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Natural Gas (VNG) Foundation committed $75 thousand to assist the Urban League of Hampton Roads helping low and moderate-income families in reaching financial stability.

VNG's nonprofit presented a grant to Urban League of Hampton Roads Inc. in support of initiatives to help program participants with financial fitness workshops and coaching.

"The Virginia Natural Gas Foundation continues to take steps to help our community members build a path toward financial independence and lifelong success," said VNG President Robert Duvall. "We are proud to support the Urban League of Hampton Roads and its programs that help provide critical financial education and stability to our underserved communities."

The grant will help program participants build short and long-term financial plans and achieve goals like developing a financial plan for the future, open and maintain bank accounts, improve credit scores and implement a budget plan to build monthly savings, according to Gil Bland, Urban League of Hampton Roads president and CEO.

"We are truly humbled and deeply appreciative by the aligned mission and support provided by the Virginia Natural Gas Foundation," said Bland. "Its significant investment of $75,000 in the Urban League is also a direct investment to the thousands of residents we serve across the Hampton Roads community each year."

The funds will help residents who have fallen back financially and are seeking support from organizations like the Urban League, said Bland.