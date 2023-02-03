Virginia Natural Gas execs take on icy challenge to support Special Olympics

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Friday, crowds will pack the Virginia Beach Oceanfront to take that icy dip in the Atlantic, all in support of the Polar Plunge. It's the largest fundraiser for the Special Olympics Virginia.

One company, in particular, is proving its commitment with hundreds of thousands of dollars in support as the company approaches its 25th year of raising funds.

The workers at Virginia Natural Gas are committed in their support. George Faatz is the Director of Growth and Development for VNG and is about to show his dedication, by having a large bucket of iced water dumped on his head. And so is VNG Regional Operations Director, Donovan Jones.

It's all to celebrate Virginia Natural Gas meeting this year's polar plunge fundraising goal.

Over the years, several employees have raised money on their own. It's really been adding up as the company president, Robert Duvall, announced the company will be giving more than half a million dollars to Special Olympics Virginia.

It's why News 3 presented VNG with an Everyday Hero award along with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner Southern Bank.

Duvall was grateful.

"Wow! Thank you so much!" he said. "We'll put it to great use and give it back to the community."

