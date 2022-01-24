Virginia parent arrested, charged after making threatening comments during school board meeting about mask mandate

PAGE COUNTY, Va. - A woman has been arrested and charged after making a threat during a Page County school board meeting last week.

According to the Luray Police Department, 42-year-old Amelia King was arrested, charged, and released on a $5,000 bond.

The school board held a meeting on Friday to discuss Governor Youngkin's executive order removing the mask mandate from schools. Since the order, many schools have voted to continue their mask mandate. The school board voted in favor of Youngkin's order.

Governor Youngkin's Executive Order number two gives Virginia parents, instead of school officials, the right to decide whether their child wears a mask in school.

During the public comment portion, King said, "No mask mandates. My child, my children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on. Alright? That’s not happening. And I will bring every single gun loaded and ready.”

She later apologized to the board, saying she wasn't referring to actual firearms.

The Page County school district released the following statement:

Last night at our School Board meeting during the Citizen Comment period there were comments made that referenced weapons and were perceived by many to be threatening in nature. Page County Public Schools does not take these kinds of statements lightly.



Not only do comments such as these go against everything we wish to model for our students, they go against the very nature of how we as a community should interact with each other. Violence and threats are never acceptable or appropriate. This kind of behavior is not tolerated from our students, faculty, staff, nor will it be tolerated by our parents or guests of our school division.



PCPS is addressing this issue and is in communication with local law enforcement. At each PCPS school today and Monday, there will be an increased police presence with support from Page County Sheriff's Office. The Luray Police Department will also provide additional police presence at the Luray area schools on Monday. Luray Police Chief Bo Cook is investigating the incident and is in communication with the Commonwealth's Attorney, as well as state and federal officials.



Page County Public Schools remains committed to a safe and secure learning environment for students and staff.

Senator Louise Lucas tweeted about the incident:

This is the kind of behavior we used to see in the General Assembly- except they would be open carrying! So we banned guns from the building. These attempts at intimidation don’t work with a grandma from Ptown. https://t.co/GTqRZGhgz5 — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) January 21, 2022

