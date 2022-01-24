Seven school boards take joint legal action against Gov. Youngkin’s executive order

VIRGINIA - The Schools Boards of Alexandria City, Arlington County, City of Richmond, Fairfax County, Falls Church City, Hampton City and Prince William County have filed a lawsuit to challenge the constitutionality of Executive Order two issued by the governor on January 15, 2022.

“School boards are placed in a legally untenable position -- faced with an executive order that is in conflict with the constitution and state law,” Hampton City Schools said in a press release.

Governor Youngkin's Executive Order number two gave Virginia parents, instead of school officials, the right to decide whether their child wears a mask in school.

These school boards are not the first parties to take legal action against the executive order.

A group of parents from Chesapeake filed a lawsuit where they state that Gov. Youngkin does not have the authority that he claims to make masks optional in schools. Also requesting that the effective date of the executive order be suspended.