YORK COUNTY, Va. — Five years after the United Way of the Virginia Peninsula launched its Community Assistance Network, the organization says more families are turning to the program as they struggle with rising costs.

The network connects people with organizations that can provide assistance with necessities such as rent and utility bills.

News 3 has heard from people across Hampton Roads who say they are struggling to keep up with their Dominion Energy bills.

One woman told News 3 she is caring for six nieces and nephews while working two jobs.

"I got all six of my nieces and nephews in my custody, and I work two jobs, and it's been rough," she said at a protest of power bills in March. "They need to lower this stuff down."

Leaders with the United Way say those financial pressures are showing up in the calls they receive.

"If your rent has gone up, your utilities have gone up, the cost of food has gone up, no payment plan alone is going to fix that," United Way of the Virginia Peninsula President and CEO Charvalla West said. "It's a math problem at this point."

News 3 was there when the Community Assistance Network launched in 2021. At the time, the program was still being built.

Five years later, staff members are answering calls and coordinating with about 150 organizations to connect people with assistance.

"We get a lot of calls for folks who are struggling to keep up with their basic monthly expenses, so rent, utilities," West said. "The rising cost of housing has put a lot of strain on the nonprofit sector."

West said that during the past four months, the network has helped connect 1,800 households with $650,000 in financial assistance.

She said the organization is also seeing more families with higher incomes asking for help, including households making around $90,000 a year.

West said 60% of that increase is coming from people reaching out for assistance for the first time.

"They've never had to reach out for help before, and now they're calling and not really sure where to start or what's available," West said.

Jen Cherry, senior director of community impact, said staff members work to approach those calls with compassion while also recognizing that resources are limited. She says that helps motivates them to find solutions.

"People are distraught. People are stressed. People are scared," Cherry said. "This is their light, their gas, their rent. This is the roof over their heads."

Even after five years, West said she expects the Community Assistance Network's work to continue well into the future.

"Five years in, we expect 50 more years until we have achieved the mission of everyone being able to support themselves and care for their families and help their neighbors, we've always got work to do," West said.

More information about how to contact the Community Assistance Network and seek help is available through the United Way of the Virginia Peninsula.

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