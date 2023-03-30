Virginia police have seized 28 guns this year due to Red Flag Law

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — While the country debates when or if gun control should be a part of the solution, ideas for gun violence prevention are taking center stage.

In several states, including Virginia, there are "Red Flag Laws".

The law allows courts to temporarily seize weapons if the person is considered a threat to themselves and or others.

This year, our state has witnessed several instances of gun violence, including a few in schools.

According to Virginia State Police, since 2020, the Red Flag Law was implemented multiple times where police seized weapons from private homes.

Data from Virginia State Police shows that in 2022, there were 165 substantial risk protective orders issued.

So far in 2023, there have been 28. Virginia, along with D.C. and 18 other states recognize the law, but lawmakers like Senator Mark Warner say Congress needs to take it a step further as the white house cannot solve the problem alone.

"President Biden has taken it as far as he can go with executive action. If we want a national solution on this whether it's Red Flag, or whether it's prohibitions on the size of ammunition stored for the assault weapon it's going to take federal legislation," explains Senator Warner.

President Biden recently announced executive orders to crack down on gun violence.

The orders will accelerate the way federal law enforcement agencies report gun data, increase federal support for gun violence survivors, victims and survivor's families, and also address additional efforts to crack down on so called ghost guns.