Cold case information put on on playing cards in VA, distributed to inmates and community to help solve crimes

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – An initiative to help solve cold cases could be coming to Hampton Roads.

On Thursday in Richmond, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that playing cards to help close unsolved homicides have been distributed to inmates within the Richmond City Justice Center for recreational use. The Attorney General partnered with the Richmond Sheriff’s Office, Richmond Police Department, Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and Crime Stoppers to launch this project.

His office tells News 3, “Currently, they are only Richmond cold cases, but we are looking to expand the program to include other localities in the future.”

This effort has been done in other parts of the U.S. and years ago in Hampton Roads.

News 3 is reaching out to local law enforcement agencies to see if they had any success with this and would consider doing it again.

The cards are not only being given to jails but, according to the Attorney General’s office, they will soon be available at community events in the Richmond area.

News 3 is scheduled to speak with Attorney General Miyares and will update this story.