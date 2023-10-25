Virginia ranks 4th nationwide for deadly crashes during bad weather: Study

VIRGINIA — A new study carried out by the personal injury attorney Richmond Vona has ranked Virginia as the having the fourth most dangerous driving conditions.

Wednesday Morning Forecast

The study is compiled of crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), looking at which states have the most fatal crashes during bad weather, according to Richmond Vona.

Analysis of NHTSA data showed that Virginia has a 15% rate of fatal crashes happening during bad weather, according to Richmond Vona. Virginia is tied with West Virginia with 13% of fatal crashes during bad weather, especially while it is raining. That's the highest rate nationwide, the study reported.

Traffic Suffolk U.S. 58 construction enters new phase, different traffic patterns Web Staff

Alaska has the most dangerous driving conditions, according to Richmond Vona, with 25% of fatal crashes happening during bad weather. That is 150% more than the national average.

West Virginia and Washington rank 2nd and 3rd respectively for the most fatal crashes to happen during bad weather, according to Richmond Vona.

Other findings listed: