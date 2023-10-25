Watch Now
Virginia ranks 4th nationwide for deadly crashes during bad weather: Study

David J. Phillip/AP
FILE - A line of cars stretches over two miles as people wait to enter a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Posted at 11:02 AM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 17:03:37-04

VIRGINIA — A new study carried out by the personal injury attorney Richmond Vona has ranked Virginia as the having the fourth most dangerous driving conditions.

The study is compiled of crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), looking at which states have the most fatal crashes during bad weather, according to Richmond Vona.

Analysis of NHTSA data showed that Virginia has a 15% rate of fatal crashes happening during bad weather, according to Richmond Vona. Virginia is tied with West Virginia with 13% of fatal crashes during bad weather, especially while it is raining. That's the highest rate nationwide, the study reported.

Alaska has the most dangerous driving conditions, according to Richmond Vona, with 25% of fatal crashes happening during bad weather. That is 150% more than the national average.

West Virginia and Washington rank 2nd and 3rd respectively for the most fatal crashes to happen during bad weather, according to Richmond Vona.

Other findings listed:

Virginia ranked 4th for fatal crashes during bad weather: New study

