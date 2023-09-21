Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Suffolk U.S. 58 construction enters new phase, creates different traffic patterns

City of Suffolk says eastbound part of U.S. 58 widening project nearly complete
City of Suffolk
City of Suffolk says eastbound part of U.S. 58 widening project nearly complete
City of Suffolk says eastbound part of U.S. 58 widening project nearly complete
Posted at 9:06 AM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 09:06:20-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Public Works Engineering Division said that construction on the eastbound lane of U.S. 58 from Enterprise Drive to Grove Avenue is nearly complete.

This means that Suffolk public works is preparing for the next phase of construction and new travel patterns.

The project contractor will make a temporary lane within the future median in the next phase, according to a Suffolk news release. Meaning, eastbound traffic will be redirected to the newly constructed eastbound lanes, starting just west of Enterprise Drive and extending to Grove Avenue, and westbound traffic will remain unaffected.

pic for web.png

News

Chesapeake military housing families frustrated over stolen, ransacked cars

Kelsey Jones
11:11 PM, Sep 20, 2023

Families in Chesapeake military housing community frustrated over stolen, ransacked cars

During the new phase, certain side streets and entrances will prohibit drivers from crossing the median, according to a Suffolk news release. So, in some cases, drivers will need to travel to an intersection and make a U-turn to get where the need to go.

Suffolk said that the next phase will last about two to three months.

For more information about the project click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV