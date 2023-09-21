Suffolk U.S. 58 construction enters new phase, creates different traffic patterns

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Public Works Engineering Division said that construction on the eastbound lane of U.S. 58 from Enterprise Drive to Grove Avenue is nearly complete.

This means that Suffolk public works is preparing for the next phase of construction and new travel patterns.

The project contractor will make a temporary lane within the future median in the next phase, according to a Suffolk news release. Meaning, eastbound traffic will be redirected to the newly constructed eastbound lanes, starting just west of Enterprise Drive and extending to Grove Avenue, and westbound traffic will remain unaffected.

During the new phase, certain side streets and entrances will prohibit drivers from crossing the median, according to a Suffolk news release. So, in some cases, drivers will need to travel to an intersection and make a U-turn to get where the need to go.

Suffolk said that the next phase will last about two to three months.

For more information about the project click here.