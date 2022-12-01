Virginia sees first child flu-related death; doctors urge flu shots

Virginia saw its first child flu death during the current season, the commonwealth's Department of Health announced on Tuesday. Health officials said the child was between 5 and 12 years old and lived in the southwestern part of Virginia.

After hearing the news, some parents in the Hampton Roads area are taking precautions to keep their children safe.

"We're already supposed to be cautious because of COVID, monkeypox, the flu, RSV," one parent told News 3. "I go out to the store but I'm not doing a lot of interaction now. For my children, I always tell them to keep their distance and watch their hands."

Another parent told News 3's Leondra Head she's concerned "because of the changing of the weather. They are little so their immune systems aren't as strong as some of us."

Family Medicine Doctor Ryan Light, MD., said the flu vaccine is the best way to protect kids.

"It's been well proven and studied. That does prevent death from the flu," he said.

Children can start getting the flu shot at 6 months old.

"The best way to protect them if they are less than 6 months is for you to get the flu vaccine," he said. "And people who will come in contact with the child should have the flu vaccine."

The health department said Virginia is experiencing early flu activity this year compared to previous years.

As for the flu, COVID and RSV, Dr. Light said it's even hard for doctors to tell the differences at first. But he says a rapid test and the severity of body aches show what a child might have.

And, of course, always check with a pediatrician.