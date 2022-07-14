Watch Now
Virginia slips to third top state for business in 2022

Posted at 10:39 PM, Jul 13, 2022
Virginia has slipped to third as the top state for business within the past year.

Last year, Virginia ranked number one, continuing its streak.

According to CNBC's 2022 rankings for best state for businesses, North Carolina now ranks number one and Virginia ranked third.

To rank America’s Top States for Business in 2022, CNBC scored all 50 states on 88 metrics in 10 broad categories. Each category is weighted based on how frequently states use them as a selling point in economic development marketing materials.

The study is an opinion survey.

States can earn a maximum of 2,500 points. The states with the most are America’s Top States for Business.

Click here to view the full list of rankings.

