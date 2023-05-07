Virginia State Police investigate 2 separate fatal crashes in Virginia Beach, Accomack Co.

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating two separate vehicle crashes in Virginia Beach and Accomack County that resulted in fatalities Sunday morning.

Troopers say they were called out to investigate a single vehicle crash just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The crash occurred on Interstate 264 west, east of First Colonial Road, and according to troopers, a 2013 Subaru Impreza was traveling at a high speed before losing control and running off the roadway into a tree.

Troopers say there were four people in the vehicle, three were transported to a local hospital for treatment and one male passenger in the backseat died at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to state police.

In Accomack County, troopers were called for a two vehicle crash that resulted in one fatality around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

The crash occurred on Willfisher Road and Saxis Road.

