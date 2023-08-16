Virginia State Police investigate 2 vehicle crashes on I-64, one involving trooper

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A trooper was involved in a chain reaction crash from a separate crash just before 6:30 a.m. on August 16 just west of Deep Creek on I-64.

The trooper observed that a vehicle crash occurred in the westbound lanes.

The trooper then made a sudden stop for the crash that occurred in front of him but was unable to activate his emergency lights before he was hit from behind, according to state police.

The trooper was stopped behind a 2016 Nissan Altima, who troopers say was at fault for the original crash. Shortly after the vehicles stopped, state police says a 2010 Ford F150 sideswiped one of the vehicles stopped for the crash, causing a chain reaction.

The vehicle directly behind the trooper struck the rear of the trooper's vehicle, pushing it into the Nissan Altima from the original crash.

After the second crash occurred, a 2019 Nissan Sentra struck the rear of the F150.

No one was injured in either crash.