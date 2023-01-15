Watch Now
Virginia State Police investigating crash in Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel

Posted at 10:44 PM, Jan 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-14 22:44:59-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles that happened in the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel (HRBT) Saturday night.

According to VSP, troopers responded just after 5 p.m. Saturday to a chain reaction crash involving multiple vehicles in the eastbound lanes of I-64 in the middle of the HRBT.

VSP officials said the impact of the crash caused several vehicles to catch fire.

The fire created heavy smoke inside the tunnel.

The fire also damaged the tunnel, which VSP officials told News 3 VDOT is currently addressing.

There is at least one reported injury among those involved in the crash. A state trooper has been transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The crash remains under investigation.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the eastbound lanes were in the process of re-opening to through traffic.

Stay tuned to News 3 for updates regarding this incident.

