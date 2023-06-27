Watch Now
Virginia State Police investigating deadly single vehicle crash on I-264 in Virginia Beach

VDOT
Posted at 12:03 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 12:03:25-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia State Police say they're investigating a single vehicle crash that left the driver dead on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations show that around 10:42 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-264 west of First Colonial the driver, and sole occupant, of a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban ran off the roadway and struck a tree, according to troopers.

State police says troopers are currently on scene investigating and attempting to notify next of kin.

This is an ongoing investigation.

