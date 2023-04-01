Virginia State Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Accomack Co.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Troopers say on Friday, March 31 just before 8 p.m., state police were called to the intersection of Route 13 and Route 175 for a hit-and-run.

State police say preliminary investigations revealed that a 2001 Chevy Impala was traveling southbound on Route 13, and was coming up on the intersection when a pedestrian, identified as 38-year-old Latasha Blake of Pocomoke, Maryland, illegally crossed the traffic lanes.

Troopers say the driver of the Impala, 74-year-old Warner Ross, had a green light and when he began to cross the intersection, attempted to veer and brake to avoid Blake.

Ross was unable to avoid her and struck her with the vehicle, knocking her down, according to state police.

Troopers say an unknown vehicle, described as a black Jeep with New York registration, that was following behind Ross, then struck and ran over Blake. The driver of the vehicle didn't stop and continued traveling southbound, according to state police.

State police say Blake suffered injuries from the initial hit from the Impala, but suffered fatal wounds when the unknown vehicle ran her over.

Virginia State Police says this is an ongoing investigation.

