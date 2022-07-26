Watch Now
Virginia State Police, Roanoke Police issue alert for missing 13-year-old boy with autism

Virginia State Police
Bobby Curry
Posted at 1:51 PM, Jul 26, 2022
ROANOKE, Va. - The Virginia State Police have announced an alert for a missing 13-year-old boy with autism.

According to the Roanoke Police Department, Bobby Marshall Curry was last seen on July 26, 2022 at 12:30 a.m. Police said he was caught on camera at 125 Cherry Hill Road.

Police describe Bobby as 4 feet 6 inches tall and 70 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing green and black pajama pants, a T-shirt that is possibly light green and multi-colored Crocs.

Bobby suffers from autism spectrum disorder and his disappearance is a threat to his safety, the VSP said.

Any information regarding Bobby’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-853-2411.

