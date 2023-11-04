Virginia State Police say teen pedestrian badly hurt in Smithfield hit-and-run

SMITHFIELD, Va. - Virginia State Police say they're looking for the driver who struck a 14-year-old walking a motorbike along the side of Benns Church Boulevard Saturday morning.

According to a release, troopers responded to the scene near Riddick Road just before 12:30 a.m.

The teenage boy was taken to the Riverside Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

State Police say the unknown vehicle that struck the boy took off. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Virginia State Police at (804) 750-8788 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.