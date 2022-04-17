Virginia State Police searching for 2 convicted felons who escaped from Eastern State Hospital

JAMES CITY Co., Va. - The Virginia State Police is investigating and searching for two men who escaped the Eastern State Hospital facility Sunday morning.

According to the VSP, the two patients were identified as 29-year-old Bryant Marcus Wilkerson and 31-year-old Austin Preston Leigh. Both men are convicted felons with outstanding warrants on file.

Wilkerson is wanted on a felony probation violation, and a warrant was also taken out for escaping a mental facility. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Leigh has outstanding drug warrants out of Chesapeake, as well as a warrant for escaping a mental facility.

Anyone with information on Wilkerson, Leigh or their whereabouts is asked to call the VSP at (757) 424-6800, #77, or email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.