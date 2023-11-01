Virginia State Police searching for vehicle involved in fatal Mathews Co. crash

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — Monday, Oct. 31 just before 8 p.m., state police responded to a vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality on Route 602/Old Virginia Street, west of Walesa Point.

Troopers say preliminary investigations reveal that Timothy Siecker was operating a 2011 Honda Moped and his wife, 72-year-old Lorraine Labounty-Siecker, was seated behind him as a passenger, when the moped was struck by a deer westbound on Route 602.

Both Siecker and Labounty-Siecker were ejected from the moped. Labounty-Siecker was thrown into the eastbound lanes of traffic when ejected, according to troopers.

Troopers say an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound struck Labounty-Siecker and continued traveling eastbound towards Burrells Marina Road.

Labounty-Siecker died at the scene from injuries she sustained in the crash. Siecker suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

State police are asking the community for information to identify the unknown dark colored sedan that left the scene of the crash, or who may have witnessed the crash or the driver leaving the scene.

Troopers say it is unknown at this time if the driver is aware that they struck Labounty-Siecker in the roadway.

