Virginia Task Force 2 deploying additional members to help hurricane victims in Florida

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Additional members of Virginia Task Force 2 are deploying from Virginia Beach and headed to Florida to help victims of Hurricane Ian.

The additional crew will be going to Punta Gorda, about 25 miles northwest of Fort Myers which has been hit hard.

On Saturday afternoon, 45 members of VATF-2 left the Fire Training Center on Birdneck Road.

According to Virginia Beach firefighter Brian Sullivan, who has been part of VATF-2 for more than 15 years, they were in southern Florida as of Wednesday night. Thursday morning, Sullivan talked with News 3 and said local authorities are using helicopters to assess areas that need the most help.

He also said the team has been training and getting organized and they are ready to go.

"We have equipment for a structure collapse, for flooding, for wind damage,” said Sullivan.

He added that two trained dogs are joining in the efforts, specifically to help find people who are trapped. They also have small boats with them.

VATF-2 is one of 28 FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Teams positioned across the country.

News 3 will be in Virginia Beach as additional members deploy and will update this story.