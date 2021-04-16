Virginia Tech marks 2021 Day of Remembrance virtually, launches online condolence gallery

BLACKSBURG, Va. - On Friday, people across the country and commonwealth will take time to pause and remember the 32 victims of the Virginia Tech mass shooting.

It's been 14 years since that fateful day when a gunman opened fire in Norris Hall, but the commitment to commemorate is stronger than ever.

"April 16, 2007 is forever a part of Virginia Tech," said Mark Owczaraki, University Spokesperson. "When tragedy falls upon the community, coming together and people supporting one another is essential that was one of the critical, critical lessons that we learned and experienced 14 years ago."

However because of the university’s ongoing dedication to limit the spread of COVID-19, Virginia Tech will alter its 2021 Day of Remembrance events to promote physical distancing and discourage large public gatherings.

Instead of huddling close on the Drillfield for the annual vigil or running the 3.2 for 32 with thousands of other Hokies on campus, things will be done virtually.

"That commitment to remember totally supersedes a pandemic in terms of the strength and the will of our community. [We will find a way to remember and do so safely]," Owczaraki said.

The ceremonial candle at the April 16 Memorial will burn for 24 hours, but there will not be a public ceremony at midnight and 11:59 p.m. as has been university tradition.

Flowers and wreaths will be placed at the memorial and individual memorial stones.

As like last year, the 3.2 mile run for 32 will be done virtually. Participants have between April 16 and April 18 to get their steps in whether that be running, walking, or jogging.

They're encouraged to post a picture online using #VT32Run.

"It speaks to that power of being together, being Hokie Nation, being a community. That is really the way you persevere," said Owczaraki.

Owczaraki said even done virtually, these events help heal, "when tragedy falls upon the community, coming together and people supporting one another is essential that was one of the critical, critical lessons that we learned and experienced 14 years ago."

This year there will also be an online remembrance gallery that will feature messages of hope that were sent to the University in the aftermath of April 16.

According to VT Special Collections and University Archives Online, Tech received more than 90,000 letters, cards, posters, banners, photographs, artifacts, textiles, books, certificates, and more from people and organizations all around the world, many of which were left at memorials on the Blacksburg campus.

Due to COVID-19, the University is unable to put these on display in-person so they are making them available online.

The remembrance gallery's theme is "We Are Better Than We Think."

"We believe it's important to continue to offer emotional support to people. Even though it happened 14 years ago it's something that continues to affect people to this day," said LM Rozema, processing and special projects archivist. "We want to show these items to help people deal with their grief and give them emotional support and show that they're not alone."

Rozema said there will be between 50 and 55 items that people can scroll through.

The victims of the massacre were:

Ryan Clark, 22, Martinez, Georgia – Senior, English, Biology and Psychology

Emily Jane Hilscher, 19, Woodville, Virginia – Freshman, Animal and Poultry Sciences

Norris Hall (dept. bldg/classrooms) Ross Alameddine, 20, Saugus, Massachusett – Sophomore, English

Dr. Christopher “Jamie” Bishop, 35, Pine Mountain, Georgia – Instructor, Foreign Languages and Literatures (German)

Brian Bluhm, 25, Cedar Rapids, Iowa – Graduate Student, Civil Engineering

Austin Cloyd, 18, Blacksburg, Virginia – Sophomore, International Studies and French

Jocelyn Couture-Nowak, 49, born in Montreal, Canada – Instructor, French

Daniel Alejandro Perez Cueva, 21, Woodbridge, Virginia, originally from Peru – Junior, International Studies

Dr. Kevin Granata, 46, Toledo, Ohio – Professor, Engineering Science and Mechanics

Matt Gwaltney, 24, Chesterfield, Virginia – Graduate Student, Civil and Environmental Engineering

Caitlin Hammaren, 19, Westtown, New York – Sophomore, International Studies and French

Jeremy Herbstritt, 27, Bellefonte, Pennsylvania – Graduate student, Civil Engineering

Rachael Hill, 18, Richmond, Virginia – Freshman, Biology

Jarrett Lane, 22, Narrows, Virginia – Senior, Civil Engineering

Matt La Porte, 20, Dumont, New Jersey – Sophomore, Political Science

Henry Lee, 20, Roanoke, Virginia – Sophomore, Computer Engineering

Dr. Liviu Librescu, 75, from Romania – Professor, Engineering Science and Mechanics – A Romanian Holocaust survivor

Dr. G V Loganathan, 51, born in Chennai, India – Professor, Civil and Environmental Engineering

Partahi Mamora Halomoan Lumbantoruan, 34, Indonesia – Doctoral student, Civil Engineering

Lauren McCain, 20, Hampton, Virginia – Freshman, International Studies

Daniel O’Neil, 22, Lafayette, Rhode Island – Graduate student, Environmental Engineering

Juan Ramon Ortiz-Ortiz, 26, San Juan, Puerto Rico – Graduate student, Civil Engineering

Minal Panchal, 26, Mumbai, India – Graduate student, Architecture

Erin Peterson, 18, Centreville, Virginia – Freshman, International Studies

Michael Pohle, 23, Flemington, New Jersey – Senior, Biological Sciences

Julia Pryde, 23, Middletown, New Jersey – Graduate Student, Biological Systems Engineering

Mary Karen Read, 19, Annandale, Virginia – Freshman, Interdisciplinary Studies

Reema Joseph Samaha, 18, Centreville, Virginia – Freshman, University Studies

Waleed Mohammed Shaalan, 32, Zagazig, Egypt – Doctoral student, Civil Engineering

Leslie G. Sherman, 20, Springfield, Virginia – Junior, History and International Relations

Maxine Turner, 22, Vienna, Virginia – Senior, Chemical Engineering

Nicole Regina White, 20, Smithfield, Virginia – Sophomore, International Studies