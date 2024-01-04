Virginia to get $5M to help with school infrastructure needs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Virginia is getting $5 million in federal funding to help address infrastructure at schools, U.S. Education Sec. Miguel Cardona announced Thursday during a visit to Victory Elementary.

"All too often schools are the last places that get renovated or air handling systems or air conditioners are the first things to get cut in budgets," Cardona told reporters during his visit. "You know what? That's not acceptable."

Virginia is one of eight states to receive the funding through the Supporting America's School Infrastructure program in the Dept. of Education.

The funding will let schools assess infrastructure, hire staff and develop infrastructure systems, among other things.

While Virginia is receiving the funding, Cardona acknowledged it's just a drop in the bucket.

"It's five million more than it was ever done at the Dept. of Education," he said. "What we're doing is recognizing that infrastructure needs to be part of the conversation when we're talking about student achievement, student equity."

He also held a round table discussion with local school superintendents. He was joined by Sen. Tim Kaine and Congressman Bobby Scott.

"When you don't have the air quality, you have students who have asthma and other health issues and it just exacerbates it," said Newport News Schools Superintendent Dr. Michele Mitchell. "Those students don't come to school."

To further address the issue, Rep. Scott said he's introduced a bill to fund $100 billion worth of school construction, but still even that wouldn't fund all of the need.

"There's a lot you can do to prepare for money when it comes and that's what this grant will do," said Scott.

While in Portsmouth, Cardona also recognized the latest school shooting in Iowa and said he was communicating with the school system.

"As we get back to school after the holidays, the reality of school safety is something we continue to have to work on," he said.