Virginia Wesleyan named the best college for LGBTQ+ students

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — The "Best of the Best Colleges and Universities" for LGBTQ+ Students names Virginia Wesleyan University as one of the 40 institutions honored by Campus Pride.

“Campus Pride created the 'Best of the Best list to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of these colleges and universities, creating safer, more welcoming campuses for LGBTQ+ people,” said Shane Windmeyer, Campus Pride Executive Director.

The organization Campus Pride is known as the most trusted and reliable educational resource for students and families looking for the best campuses for LGBTQ inclusion and safety.

“Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion continue to be a guiding principle as we plan the future of our University and ensure that we are meeting the needs of the many different people we serve,” said VWU President Scott D. Miller. “While DEI is an area in which we expect to perpetually grow and improve over time, we're grateful to know that our existing efforts have already been considered noteworthy by organizations devoted to the issue.”

Campus Pride works alongside students, faculty, staff, and administrators across 1400 campuses to help support and improve the quality of campus life for LGBTQ students.

“Students, prospective students, and their families, along with faculty and staff members, deserve to know whether they will be safe on campus, so they can make the best choices for their own academic success—and by creating inclusive, safe environments these colleges are taking responsibility for all students," said Windmeyer.

To qualify for the listing, an institution must rank high in LGBTQ-friendly benchmarks for policies, programs, and practices.

The breakdown to determine this year’s list was based on an overall score of 93 percent or higher.

