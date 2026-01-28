Virginia Zoo animals brave the chilly temperatures

NORFOLK, Va. – As a frigid stretch of winter weather grips Hampton Roads, it’s not just people feeling the chill. The animals at the Virginia Zoo are experiencing it too, each in their own way.

Some zoo residents are built for the cold and even thrive in it. Red Pandas, for example, are more active in brisk temperatures than during the summer heat.

“Our Red Pandas are a great example,” said Hayley Fier, the zoo’s Marketing and Digital Media Specialist. “They can be seen a lot more often when it’s cold outside compared to the summer. In the summer, they spend more time lounging in their huts. Our bear Chai is a little more active, and Lily, our bison, can often be spotted during the cold.”

Other animals, particularly those native to warmer climates, prefer staying indoors when temperatures drop.

“Our giraffes and our rhinos, a lot of our Africa animals, have temperature restrictions,” Fier explained. “Right now, you’ll find our Masai giraffes in their indoor night house and our Southern White Rhinos indoors as well.”

And while snow isn’t a daily occurrence in Norfolk, some animals welcome it when it arrives.

“Asha and Kali were born at a zoo farther north than here, so they tend to like the snow and will come out for it,” Fier said.

No matter the season, the Virginia Zoo encourages visitors to come and see how animals adapt — whether it’s cold-loving creatures out in the open or reptiles spending their days in the warmth of the indoor reptile house.

The zoo is open year-round, offering a chance to experience animal behavior in all kinds of weather.