Virginians can now register and vote starting Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Election Day

NORFOLK, Va. – Monday, Oct. 17 would typically be the last day to register to vote in the November 8 election, but a new law in Virginia now gives people more time.

With same-day voter registration, Virginians can register and vote starting Tuesday, Oct. 18 and even on Election Day.

The new law just went into effect this month.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said Linda Mabrey of Norfolk. “Sometimes things come up and people just miss the deadline, or they’re out of town, or there’s many different circumstances where they can’t get to register in time.”

Mabrey was at Norfolk City Hall Monday registering to vote. She just moved to the city from the state of Florida.

“I want to make sure that my vote, whether it means anything to anyone else or not, it means a lot to be able to vote for the people I want to represent me,” said Mabrey.

Same-day registration is meant to make voting easier, but there is a catch. You have to vote by provisional ballot in person at your polling place, or the registrar’s office, and your ballot won’t be counted right away.

“The more opportunities that people can vote in different ways, the better the outcome,” said NAACP Hampton President Gaylene Kanoyton. “There are barriers and voter suppression in communities of color and underrepresented areas. You have confusion on if you need to bring an ID or you don’t need to bring an ID. You have confusion on who’s eligible to vote.”

A new study found Black and Latinx voter turnout is 2% to 17% higher in states with same-day voter registration compared to states without it.

“That is going to strengthen the vote and make it much easier,” said Kanoyton. “More people will participate, and we want as many people to participate in democracy and the voting process as possible.”

Early voting ends Nov. 5., the Saturday before Election Day.