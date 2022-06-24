Virginians react to Roe v. Wade being overturned

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – As Hampton Roads residents are learning of the news that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortions, local organizations on both sides of the issue are releasing statements on the decision.

With Friday’s decision, states can now make their own laws regarding whether a woman can have an abortion.

News 3 is gathering responses, including groups known to be on both sides of the issue.

The Hampton Roads Reproductive Justice League held a rally at the beginning of May when we first learned of the possibility. The group is holding another rally on Sunday, June 26 at 11 a.m. at Lafayette Park in Norfolk. It’s being called Speak Out Rally.

HRRJL’s Facebook page reads, “Bodily autonomy should not be dependent on socioeconomic status. It is unconscionable that our Governor is choosing to weaponize poverty against his citizens. This proposed action only highlights the importance and urgency of the work of abortion funds like ours and others in Virginia, across the US, and around the globe. Abortion is essential healthcare that should be accessible to all.”

Meantime, The Catholic Diocese of Richmond also sent out a statement Friday, in response to the final ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

It reads in part,

“Today, I am gratified that our nation’s highest court has overturned the fundamentally unjust Roe v. Wade decision and restored to states the ability to protect the dignity and rights of the human person from the moment of conception. Every life – both mother and children – is sacred and immeasurably loved and valued by God. I pray that throughout our nation – including here in Virginia – lawmakers will open their hearts to the opportunities before them to protect unborn children, support women in crisis pregnancies and promote life-affirming alternatives to abortion.

“Our local Church works to support and walk with women and couples who find themselves in unexpected or stressful pregnancies. As followers of Christ, we must walk with them during these challenging times." — Bishop Barry C. Knestout

News 3 is working to get more local reaction to this breaking news and will update this story.