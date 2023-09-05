Visitor from Ohio dies in waters off Hatteras

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with The Outer Banks Voice.

On Sept. 5. for the second time in two days, the National Park Service (NPS) has reported the death of a visitor in the waters off the Cape Hatteras National Seashore. One day earlier, a 28-year-old visitor for Washington D.C. could not be revived after being pulled from the water off Avon.

This NPS report includes a statement by David Hallac, Superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, strongly cautioning about the dangers of the entering the ocean with “high energy surf conditions,” and advising swimmers to consider sound sites for their water activities.

With the U.S. Coast Guard announcing on Sept. 3 that it had suspended its search for missing KDH man Scott Johnson, who was reportedly taking out his boat to troubleshoot a maintenance issue, it has been a difficult few days on the Outer Banks.

Here is the report on the Sept. 5 death.

A 68-year-old man from Hillsboro, Ohio died this morning in a water-related incident off southern Hatteras Island at Cape Hatteras National Seashore (Seashore).

Additional details:



At approximately 10:30 a.m. Sept. 5, a 911 call was placed to report an unresponsive visitor in the ocean off southern Hatteras Island, near off-road vehicle ramp 55.

Two bystanders shared that the victim was swimming in the ocean when he shouted for help. The bystanders saw the 68-year-old man starting to go under water, when they swam out and pulled him to shore.

Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Dare County Emergency Medical Services, Hatteras Island Rescue Squad and North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the incident.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

A beach hazards statement is in effect through this evening at Hatteras Island beaches for dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves in the surf zone.

Statement by David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina: