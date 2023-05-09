Watch Now
Visualizing driving drunk: Virginia Beach teens use simulator to experience dangers behind the wheel

Posted at 10:38 AM, May 09, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach teenagers are getting a life lesson on the dangers of distracted driving.

This week, sophomores at several Virginia Beach City Public Schools will be able to visualize drunk driving with the help of virtual reality technology.

Representatives of Hall MileOne Autogroup, MileOneCares, and DRIVE SMART Virginia, will visit Cox High School, First Colonial High School, and Kellam High School the week of May 9.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, teens drive fewer miles than adults, but their number of accidents and deaths is disproportionately high. The fatal crash rate per mile driven for 16 to 19-year-olds is nearly three times that for drivers over 20. The organization says that in Virginia, teen fatalities increased by 36% from 2020-2021, mostly due to drinking, speeding, inattention, and unrestrained occupants.

News 3 will attend an educational session with sophomores at Cox High School later today and will update this story on their experience.

