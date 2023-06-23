'Volunteers are so needed' as PrideFest returns to Norfolk this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. - An already-busy Pride Month in Hampton Roads is about to be at its busiest.

Saturday, PrideFest returns to Norfolk's Town Point Park, and with it, as many as 40,000 people expected, according to a release from Hampton Roads Pride.

The weekend kicks off Friday night at 7 p.m. with the organization's tenth-annual Block Party inside The NorVa on Monticello Avenue, and Sunday marks the return of Pride at the Beach at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

News 3 was at Town Point Park on Wednesday as crews set up tents for PrideFest vendors. Stages for the musical acts were already built. Nick Dintelmann, President of Hampton Roads Pride, says the famous boat parade will also make a return, though he is keeping an eye on the forecast and the chance for rain.

"We're always going to be talking with the city of Norfolk just in case anything major does happen, but at the same time, [PrideFest is] coming. The tents are up, the stage is up, we’re getting things set, we’re getting things ready to go and we’re excited to see people Saturday," Dintelmann told News 3.

Serving as President less than a year, it's the first PrideFest with Dintelmann leading the organization.

Friday's Block Party will be Studio 54-themed; named for the famed club in 1970s New York City.

"A Mecca for gay rights," Dintelmann describes it.

Then, Saturday marks the biggest event — one that requires hundreds of people to put on.

“We have a request of over 300 volunteers that need to be filled. Everything from checking IDs or helping in the family zone, or loading ice for our amazing bartenders, who are also volunteers for this day," said Dintelmann. "Volunteers are so needed right now.”

PrideFest runs from noon to 8 p.m. Volunteers can sign up HERE.

The third-annual Pride at the Beach runs from 2 p.m-8 p.m. on Sunday at 24th Street Park in Virginia Beach.

Both events are free and open to the public. VIP tickets for the Block Party are sold out, News 3 is told, but general admission tickets are still available for $20.