VWU to hold in-person commencement ceremonies for class of 2021

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Wesleyan University will hold in-person commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2021.

This Saturday and on May16, VWU will hold an in-person graduation ceremony on campus in the TowneBank Arena after having to go virtual last year due to COVID-19.

Dr. Timothy Carter, President of the Boston-based environmental advocacy organization Second Nature, will serve as keynote speaker.

All ceremonies will be livestreamed on the VWU Digital Broadcasting Network.

The following schools will hold ceremonies on Saturday, May 8:

Birdsong School of Social Science: 9:00 a.m.

Joan P. Brock School of Mathematics and Natural Sciences: 11:30 a.m.

Susan S. Goode School of Arts and Humanities: 2:00 p.m.

D. Henry Watts School of Professional Studies: 4:30 p.m.

The Virginia Wesleyan University Global Campus will hold a ceremony on Saturday, May 16 at 4:00 p.m.

Graduates who are unsure which academic school their major falls within can reference the school organization chart.

Graduates will be limited to two guests each.

For more information, click here.

Related: ODU honors 2020 & 2021 graduates with in person commencements