Walk to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer continues, but not at Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – PurpleStride® is the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s (PanCAN’s) signature walk to end pancreatic cancer.

Virginia Beach will hold its annual event Saturday, April 17. This year, though, it will not look the same.

To maintain social distance, participants are asked to walk on their own, in their own neighborhoods rather than at the Boardwalk. Normally, a rally is held at Neptune Park before everyone goes on the walk or run.

Organizers hope that individuals will take photos of themselves wearing purple and walking to help fight the disease. They can post on social media with the hashtag #JoinPanCan. There’s even a photo backdrop set up inside the Pembroke Mall.

Pancreatic cancer is the world’s toughest cancer with a five-year survival rate of just 10%, according to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. It reports that more than 60,000 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year, and more than 48,000 will die, making it the third leading cause of cancer death in the United States.

Purple Stride Virginia Beach 2021 has raised nearly $60,000 and has a goal of $85,000.

For more information, click here. Donations will be accepted 60 days after the April 17 event date.