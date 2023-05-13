Walter Reed Elem. School African American alumni join forces to display history

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.— More than 60 years ago the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center in Newport News was Walter Reed Elementary School.

Walter Reed was originally created for White students, but in 1961 the school only accepted African American students.

Angela Reason, the granddaughter of Ms. Sarah Good Rich, a math teacher at Walter Reed Elementary School, said her grandmother instilled excellence in every student.

"What she said is what she absolutely meant—if you did something, and you did it halfway, it's better to not do it at all," said Reason.

Dr. Terri Best is a former 5th-grade student of Goodrich. Best said when the school eventually became the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center, its history was left out.

So, the Walter Reed African American Alumni Association joined forces to ensure that their history was accurately displayed.

"Nowhere in the pictorial did you see the fact that African Americans attended this school," Best said. "A picture says a thousand words. One of our complaints was 'Why weren't we included in this pictorial history'?" said Best.

On April 29, a new historical plaque was unveiled to show the community the legacy African American students left at Walter Reed Elementary School.

Best mentioned that presenting a significant part of history like this will inspire the next generation.

"What was set here will continue to impact our community, but not only will her children benefit from that, my children, my grandchildren, and all of the students who attended Walter Reed." said Best.

Reason says she will never let her grandmother's legacy fade away and she is proud to have a hand in displaying her grandmother's history.

"My grandmother's great-great-grandchildren and generations to come will be able to come and say oh my goodness this is my family." said Reason.

The plaque is free and open for the public to see.

